Kashmir Solidarity Day: Unveiling The Irony

Every year, Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day claiming to support Kashmiris' rights. However, a critical stance by the United Kashmir People's National Party highlights alleged oppression in Pakistan-occupied territories, urging global intervention amid growing regional protests and potential constitutional amendments worsening human rights situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:37 IST
Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of UKPNP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On February 5th each year, Pakistan commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day, ostensibly to support Kashmiri rights. Yet, beneath this official narrative lies a controversial reality. Critics argue that the event serves primarily as propaganda, diverting attention from Pakistan's human rights record in territories it occupies, such as Jammu and Kashmir and regions beyond.

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has intensified its criticism, accusing Pakistan of undermining the rights it professes to champion. Jamil Maqsood, the President of UKPNP's Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced Pakistan's policies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). He described Pakistan's actions as making a 'mockery of solidarity.'

Amidst protests and emerging tensions, Maqsood urged Pakistan's withdrawal from these regions, emphasizing the restoration of fundamental human rights. He also expressed concern over the proposed 28th amendment, warning it could escalate the already volatile human rights situation. Maqsood appealed to the international community for diplomatic intervention against Pakistan's repressive policies disguised under acts like PICA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

