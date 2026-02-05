Left Menu

US Leads Global Push for Secure Critical Minerals Supply

The United States and its allies have launched a coordinated effort to restructure the critical minerals and rare earths market. In the recent "2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial," frameworks were signed with several nations, aiming to diversify and secure mineral supply chains crucial for technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:47 IST
US Leads Global Push for Secure Critical Minerals Supply
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo/@SecRubio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States, alongside its partners and allies, is spearheading a transformation of the global market for critical minerals and rare earth elements, essential for advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. At the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial, officials emphasized the need for secure and resilient supply chains.

A fact sheet released by the State Department highlighted the concentrated nature of the current market, which poses risks of political coercion and supply chain disruptions. In response, the US signed new agreements and established the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) to enhance collaboration on supply chain security.

The US mobilized significant resources, including over USD 30 billion in investments, to back strategic minerals projects worldwide. These efforts are designed to bolster national security and economic competitiveness. Under the Trump Administration, strategic mineral projects continue to gain momentum, with more initiatives set to launch soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026