US Leads Global Push for Secure Critical Minerals Supply

The United States, alongside its partners and allies, is spearheading a transformation of the global market for critical minerals and rare earth elements, essential for advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. At the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial, officials emphasized the need for secure and resilient supply chains.

A fact sheet released by the State Department highlighted the concentrated nature of the current market, which poses risks of political coercion and supply chain disruptions. In response, the US signed new agreements and established the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) to enhance collaboration on supply chain security.

The US mobilized significant resources, including over USD 30 billion in investments, to back strategic minerals projects worldwide. These efforts are designed to bolster national security and economic competitiveness. Under the Trump Administration, strategic mineral projects continue to gain momentum, with more initiatives set to launch soon.

