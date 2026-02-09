Sikyong Penpa Tsering's Strategic US Visit Boosts Tibetan Advocacy

In a strategic move to bolster international backing for the Tibetan cause, Sikyong Penpa Tsering met with US Senator Jeff Merkley on February 5 in Washington, DC. Merkley, a steadfast ally, initially sponsored the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act of 2024, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The following day, Sikyong engaged with the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, concluding his US visit. His agenda was filled with high-level dialogues aimed at increasing awareness of the challenges posed by China's disinformation campaigns. His participation in the International Religious Freedom Conference and a fireside chat at the Atlantic Council provided platforms to discuss Tibetan democracy, succession, and religious freedom, as per CTA reports.

Accompanied by Representative Namgyal Choedup and President Tencho Gyatso, Sikyong met with bipartisan supporters, advocating continued legislative efforts for Tibet. His appeal also extended to younger Congressional members. Following his Washington engagements, Sikyong departed for the Geneva Forum 2026 on February 7. Meanwhile, an Australian parliamentary group outlined action plans on Tibet, focusing on cultural and political identity preservation amid China's long-standing control since 1950.

