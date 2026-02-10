Historic Setback: Centrist Reform Alliance Faces Unprecedented Defeat in Japan's Elections

The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new political entity formed in January through a merger involving members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, managed to capture just 49 seats in Japan's recent House of Representatives election. According to Kyodo News, this marks the lowest record for a primary opposition party in the postwar era.

The alliance's sharp decline from 167 seats to 49 illustrates its reduced political influence. Despite nearly matching Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party in votes within single-seat districts and proportional representation blocs, the alliance ended up with only about one-sixth of the LDP's expanded 316 seats, up from 198.

In an electoral landscape dominated by the LDP, opposition parties currently hold 109 of the 465 seats. Historically, such imbalances have been seen before, resembling instances from 2009 and earlier, where shifts in power dynamics produced a combination of overwhelming victories for ruling parties and diminished roles for opposition factions.