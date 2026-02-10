Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

The University of Peshawar is witnessing a significant disruption as its faculty members suspend academic activities in a sweeping protest. Central to this unrest is the administration's persistent delay in recruiting new faculty members, a situation teachers argue is severely impacting educational standards.

This protest, spearheaded by the Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta), has seen members withdrawing from lectures, exams, and official duties. The core of the issue is the 220 teaching positions announced over a year ago, yet the administration has not convened selection boards to fill these roles, causing widespread frustration among staff.

Described as a crisis by Puta president Dr Zakirullah, the faculty shortage is problematic, with staff numbers dropping significantly. With student enrollment exceeding 10,000, the faculty strength has dwindled, leaving pressing challenges unmet. Teachers are increasingly relying on visiting lecturers, underlining the urgent need for resolution.