Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

Teachers at the University of Peshawar have halted academic duties, protesting the administration's delay in faculty recruitment. With 220 vacancies unfilled since last May and declining faculty numbers, the teachers demand urgent attention. The protest is led by Peshawar University Teachers Association, pressing for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:09 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The University of Peshawar is witnessing a significant disruption as its faculty members suspend academic activities in a sweeping protest. Central to this unrest is the administration's persistent delay in recruiting new faculty members, a situation teachers argue is severely impacting educational standards.

This protest, spearheaded by the Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta), has seen members withdrawing from lectures, exams, and official duties. The core of the issue is the 220 teaching positions announced over a year ago, yet the administration has not convened selection boards to fill these roles, causing widespread frustration among staff.

Described as a crisis by Puta president Dr Zakirullah, the faculty shortage is problematic, with staff numbers dropping significantly. With student enrollment exceeding 10,000, the faculty strength has dwindled, leaving pressing challenges unmet. Teachers are increasingly relying on visiting lecturers, underlining the urgent need for resolution.

