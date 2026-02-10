India Showcases Defence Prowess at Riyadh's World Defence Show

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, spearheaded a high-ranking Indian delegation at the World Defence Show (WDS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event marked the inauguration of the first-ever India Pavilion, a stage for showcasing India's industrial capabilities through Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private enterprises, as per an official Ministry of Defence release.

Seth examined the latest indigenous technological advancements at the exhibits of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Ministry of Defence. His discussions with Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs in Saudi Arabia, spanned over two days and focused on strengthening military collaboration between the two nations.

In further dialogues, Seth engaged with Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), advocating joint development in defence technologies. He encouraged a visit from a GAMI-led delegation to India to explore defence capabilities firsthand, emphasizing India's role in the global defence supply chain.

During his address to defence industry leaders from both India and Saudi Arabia at the Indian Embassy, Seth stressed the significance of collaboration in achieving self-sufficiency in defence, encapsulated in India's 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

The itinerary also included a cultural visit to Diriyah, a notable World Heritage Site, reinforcing Seth's commitment to fostering international ties. In an engagement with the Indian diaspora, he reflected on India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing advancements in women's empowerment, health, and digital literacy.

He reiterated a 'Nation First' philosophy and applauded Indian embassy officials for supporting the expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)