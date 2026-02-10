Left Menu

India Showcases Defence Prowess at Riyadh's World Defence Show

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth led India's delegation at the World Defence Show in Riyadh, marking India's significant presence with the inaugural India Pavilion. Strategic discussions were held to enhance defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, highlighting India's evolving role as a global defence hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:30 IST
India Showcases Defence Prowess at Riyadh's World Defence Show
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met with Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs of Saudi Arabia (Photo/@IndianEmbRiyadh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, spearheaded a high-ranking Indian delegation at the World Defence Show (WDS) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event marked the inauguration of the first-ever India Pavilion, a stage for showcasing India's industrial capabilities through Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private enterprises, as per an official Ministry of Defence release.

Seth examined the latest indigenous technological advancements at the exhibits of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Ministry of Defence. His discussions with Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs in Saudi Arabia, spanned over two days and focused on strengthening military collaboration between the two nations.

In further dialogues, Seth engaged with Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), advocating joint development in defence technologies. He encouraged a visit from a GAMI-led delegation to India to explore defence capabilities firsthand, emphasizing India's role in the global defence supply chain.

During his address to defence industry leaders from both India and Saudi Arabia at the Indian Embassy, Seth stressed the significance of collaboration in achieving self-sufficiency in defence, encapsulated in India's 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

The itinerary also included a cultural visit to Diriyah, a notable World Heritage Site, reinforcing Seth's commitment to fostering international ties. In an engagement with the Indian diaspora, he reflected on India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing advancements in women's empowerment, health, and digital literacy.

He reiterated a 'Nation First' philosophy and applauded Indian embassy officials for supporting the expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crow Deaths in Vedasandur: Health Concerns Allayed Amid Bird Flu Alert

Crow Deaths in Vedasandur: Health Concerns Allayed Amid Bird Flu Alert

 India
2
Bridging the Digital Safety Gap: Safeguarding Children Online

Bridging the Digital Safety Gap: Safeguarding Children Online

 India
3
Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession

Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession

 India
4
Fiscal Battles: Navigating a New Economic Era

Fiscal Battles: Navigating a New Economic Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026