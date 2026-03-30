Maritime Alert: Incident Near Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident near Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. Two projectiles landed near a container vessel, as reported by a company security officer. Both incidents happened within an hour, but all crew members were confirmed safe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:29 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) alerted authorities on Monday to a maritime incident occurring 22 nautical miles northeast of Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura.
A security officer aboard a container vessel reported that two unknown projectiles had landed in close proximity to the ship. The incidents, happening within an hour of each other, prompted the officer to alert the UKMTO.
Despite the alarming nature of the events, all crew members aboard the container vessel were reported safe, according to the UKMTO statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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