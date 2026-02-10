Left Menu

Tibetan Activist A-Nya Sengdra Released Amidst Ongoing Controversy

Tibetan environmental activist A-Nya Sengdra, known for challenging corruption and environmental exploitation, has been released after a controversial imprisonment. His early release raises questions about punitive measures against Tibetan activists, as rights groups continue to call for justice and reform.

Tibetan Monks (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
After serving years behind bars, renowned Tibetan environmentalist A-Nya Sengdra has finally been released. Sengdra, who has become a symbol of resistance against corruption and environmental degradation, returned to his home in Rakyang Village, Gade County. However, uncertainties persist regarding his freedom to travel and speak openly, according to Phayul reports.

Sengdra was initially slated for release in September 2025, but his detention was extended to February 2026 following allegations of infractions. The recent decision to release him has reignited debate over the punitive measures employed against Tibetan activists, raising concerns among rights observers, Phayul highlights.

Gaining admiration for confronting local authorities over discrimination and corruption, Sengdra has faced retaliation from the state for over a decade. His multiple imprisonments, including a recent seven-year term for inciting unrest, have drawn international scrutiny. Advocates argue his case exemplifies the broader plight of Tibetans challenging official misconduct, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

