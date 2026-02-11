Sacred Devnimori Relics Return: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

The Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after a ceremonial send-off from Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport. This marks a significant cultural exchange, enhancing the long-standing ties between India and Sri Lanka. The sacred relics were displayed at Colombo's Gangaramaya Temple from February 4 to February 11.

The Indian delegation overseeing the return was headed by Mangubhai C Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Accompanying them were Shartse Kehnsur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche and Abhijit Halder, key figures of the International Buddhist Confederation.

The occasion was attended by prominent Sri Lankan officials, including Minister Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Deputy Minister Gamagedara Dissanayake. The High Commission of India in Colombo acknowledged the warmth and devotion of the Sri Lankan people, reflecting on the deep-rooted cultural and religious bonds between the two nations through Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)