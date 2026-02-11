Diplomacy vs. Defense: Iran's Delicate Struggle with U.S.

Iran is steadfast in its diplomatic engagements with the United States but insists that it is equally prepared to counter any military aggressions, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. In an exclusive conversation with Russia Today in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized, "There is no solution but a diplomatic solution," asserting that military tactics pose no barrier to technological advancement.

Araghchi expressed that recent developments have intensified Tehran's skepticism towards Washington's intentions. "Our trust in Americans remains incomplete," he revealed during the RT interview. "We were engaged in dialogues last June when they launched an attack, which was a highly unfavorable experience for us," he added.

The minister reiterated the peaceful intentions of Iran's uranium enrichment efforts, describing them as essential sovereign rights. Araghchi explained that the enrichment levels reflect civilian needs, stating that nuclear facilities typically operate with fuel enriched below 5%, contrasting with the Tehran Research Reactor's requirement for 20% enriched fuel to generate medical isotopes for cancer treatment.

"The figures aren't significant; what matters is the peaceful intent of enrichment," Araghchi stressed, reaffirming Iran's willingness to provide guarantees against the development of nuclear weapons, contingent on reciprocal goodwill. He, however, categorically dismissed negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile program and regional partnerships, stating, "We only discuss our nuclear agenda with the U.S.," dismissing other demands as "absolutely" unacceptable.

Simultaneously, Araghchi highlighted Iran's readiness to defend itself should diplomatic efforts collapse. "Our preparedness to reach a diplomatic solution matches our readiness to defend against potential aggression," Araghchi claimed, noting that Iran's military has enhanced both in scale and capability since last year's Israeli-American air strikes. Criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Araghchi labeled him a "warmonger" seeking to embroil Washington in a larger conflict and warned that further attacks would elicit responses targeting U.S. assets and bases in the region.

Despite escalation risks, Araghchi noted recent discussions with U.S. representatives reflecting a common interest in averting war. "If they are earnest, so are we," he commented, underscoring that negotiations must remain devoid of military threats. "We've garnered enough lessons about war and statesmanship," he stated on RT, "We are now ready for both avenues."

Concurrently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conferred with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as confirmed by the official Israeli PM X handle. Netanyahu noted, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged with President's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Discussions covered regional matters, with an update on the initial round of negotiations with Iran last Friday."

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed optimism around Iran's interest in a nuclear deal, albeit warning of severe repercussions if Iran persists with weapons development. Considering increased military pressure, potentially dispatching more carriers, Trump aims for a deal restricting nuclear arms and missile activities but recently urged U.S. naval forces to avoid Iranian waters.

Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates expanding talks to encompass missile and regional proxy issues, prompting Trump to extract further commitments from Tehran. (ANI)

