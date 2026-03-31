Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is slated to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15, a move aligned with the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed the visit, which is poised to finalize critical documents under India's presidency for the forthcoming BRICS summit.

Alongside BRICS discussions, Lavrov is scheduled for a working visit with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials. The agenda includes strengthening the enduring diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

The visit underscores the robust Russia-India relationship underpinned by strategic alignment and economic collaboration. As bilateral trade hit $60 billion in 2025, both countries aim to elevate this to $100 billion by 2030, focusing on logistics, technology, and investment to supercharge mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)