Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit New Delhi on May 14-15 for the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting. He plans to discuss key bilateral issues with Indian officials, reinforcing the Russia-India partnership rooted in mutual trust. This visit follows significant diplomatic progress and aims to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:02 IST
Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo/@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is slated to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15, a move aligned with the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed the visit, which is poised to finalize critical documents under India's presidency for the forthcoming BRICS summit.

Alongside BRICS discussions, Lavrov is scheduled for a working visit with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other officials. The agenda includes strengthening the enduring diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

The visit underscores the robust Russia-India relationship underpinned by strategic alignment and economic collaboration. As bilateral trade hit $60 billion in 2025, both countries aim to elevate this to $100 billion by 2030, focusing on logistics, technology, and investment to supercharge mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

 India
2
Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026