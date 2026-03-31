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European Foreign Ministers Urge Israel for Restraint

Ten European foreign ministers, including those from the UK, France, and Italy, urged Israel to refrain from expanding military actions in Lebanon. They emphasized respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and expressed solidarity with its government and people affected by a war not of their making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:58 IST
European Foreign Ministers Urge Israel for Restraint
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In a collective appeal on Tuesday, foreign ministers from ten European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, called on Israel to exercise restraint and refrain from widening its military operations in Lebanon.

The ministers emphasized the importance of respecting Lebanon's territorial integrity in their joint statement, which was also signed by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

Expressing solidarity, the statement conveyed complete support for the Lebanese government and its people, who are once again enduring the severe consequences of a conflict they are not involved in, the ministers noted. The announcement was penned by Gavin Jones and edited by Alvise Armellini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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