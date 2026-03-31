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Wiretap Scandal: Hungary's Foreign Minister Under Fire Before Crucial Elections

An audio leak involving Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussing EU sanctions has stirred controversy just days before Hungary's key elections. This leak highlights Hungary's debated ties with Russia, drawing scrutiny from both national and international fronts amid EU's ongoing support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:07 IST
Wiretap Scandal: Hungary's Foreign Minister Under Fire Before Crucial Elections
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Hungary's upcoming elections are overshadowed by leaked audio revealing discussions between Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russia's Sergei Lavrov about EU sanctions. The Warsaw-based Vsquare.org released the contentious recording allegedly from an August 2024 conversation. As skepticism looms over Hungary's ties with Russia, the nation faces critical electoral decisions.

Despite Reuters' inability to confirm the audio's authenticity, Szijjarto labeled the wiretap as scandalous. The issue arises following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's probe into Szijjarto's alleged wiretapping. This incident adds pressure on Hungary amid EU's goals to aid Ukraine, with opposition parties gaining traction in polls ahead of Orban's toughest 16-year electoral challenge.

The audio purportedly captures a promise from Szijjarto to assist in removing a Russian businessman's sister from the EU sanctions list. As foreign entities scrutinize Hungary's rapport with Russia, ongoing dialogues and Szijjarto's frequent Moscow visits raise questions. The Slovak Foreign Ministry remains silent on the matter, while accusations of Hungary's pro-Russia stance continue to stir political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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