Wiretap Scandal: Hungary's Foreign Minister Under Fire Before Crucial Elections

Hungary's upcoming elections are overshadowed by leaked audio revealing discussions between Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russia's Sergei Lavrov about EU sanctions. The Warsaw-based Vsquare.org released the contentious recording allegedly from an August 2024 conversation. As skepticism looms over Hungary's ties with Russia, the nation faces critical electoral decisions.

Despite Reuters' inability to confirm the audio's authenticity, Szijjarto labeled the wiretap as scandalous. The issue arises following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's probe into Szijjarto's alleged wiretapping. This incident adds pressure on Hungary amid EU's goals to aid Ukraine, with opposition parties gaining traction in polls ahead of Orban's toughest 16-year electoral challenge.

The audio purportedly captures a promise from Szijjarto to assist in removing a Russian businessman's sister from the EU sanctions list. As foreign entities scrutinize Hungary's rapport with Russia, ongoing dialogues and Szijjarto's frequent Moscow visits raise questions. The Slovak Foreign Ministry remains silent on the matter, while accusations of Hungary's pro-Russia stance continue to stir political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)