Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula's Visionary Meeting in New Delhi

In a significant move to bolster diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday. The visit underscores a deepening partnership, highlighted by ceremonial proceedings at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Lula received a Guard of Honour.

Further solidifying the bilateral relationship, President Lula engaged in talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Among the highlights of his visit was the inauguration of the first Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency office in New Delhi, an initiative aimed at enhancing Brazilian exports and attracting foreign investment.

The Brazilian delegation's visit, which includes over 11 cabinet ministers and 300 business leaders, reflects the growing synergy between India and Brazil. Ambassador Kenneth da Nobrega emphasized the close personal rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, describing their relationship as both professional and congenial, further advancing a historical bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)