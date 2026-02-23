Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge Claims 18 Lives in Nepal

A bus accident in Nepal's Trishuli River has led to 18 fatalities and injured 25 others. The incident occurred near Charaundi as the bus traveled from Pokhara to Kathmandu. Rescue operations face challenges due to nighttime conditions, involving local authorities and the Nepali Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:34 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A tragic bus accident in Nepal has resulted in 18 deaths after the vehicle plunged into the Trishuli River on its route from Pokhara to Kathmandu, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. The incident took place at Chinadhara, near Charaundi within the Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality at around 1:15 am local time.

Dhading's District Traffic Police Chief, Shishir Thapa, confirmed the death toll, while Highway Rescue Management Committee Chair, Rajkumar Thakuri, reported that 25 injured passengers were hospitalized. The bus was carrying over 35 individuals at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations are underway, involving personnel from the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and local residents. However, authorities indicated that the nighttime conditions have complicated the rescue efforts. Further details are awaited.

