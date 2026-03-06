Left Menu

Taiwan Strait Tensions: Impact on India and China's Strategic Maneuvers

Michael Lee from TECO highlights the economic impact of Taiwan Strait conflicts on India and urges New Delhi to ensure regional stability. Helena Legarda from MERICS discusses China's strategic adjustments amidst global conflicts, emphasizing Beijing's careful international relations management, especially with the U.S., while maintaining ambitions regarding Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:38 IST
Michael Lee , Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the implications of regional tensions, Michael Lee, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, emphasized the direct impact of Taiwan Strait conflicts on the Indian economy, urging New Delhi to take an active role in safeguarding regional stability. He made these remarks at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

Lee highlighted China's historical attempts to assert control over Taiwan, underscoring Taiwan's commitment to bolstering its defenses. The ripple effects of regional instability extend to India, prompting calls for peace and prosperity. Concurrently, Helena Legarda from the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies expressed strategic concerns due to the ongoing conflicts involving Iran.

Legarda noted China's apprehension over energy and strategic challenges, as Iran is a key oil supplier. Despite these challenges, Beijing may leverage the situation to enhance its diplomatic standing. She asserted that China's core ambitions regarding Taiwan remain, with tactical refinements informed by global conflicts, maintaining cautious international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

