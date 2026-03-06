Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared an uncompromising stance against Iran, asserting that only unconditional surrender would pave the way for any diplomatic negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would consider engaging with Iran only after a complete capitulation and leadership change, emphasizing the need for 'great & acceptable leader(s).' Coining the phrase 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),' Trump articulated ambitions to help rebuild Iran post-surrender.

This development follows a joint US-Israel military strike that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attack intensified the conflict, leading to Iran's retaliatory actions with drone and missile attacks targeting US bases and Israeli assets, with an expansion of the conflict towards Lebanon.

In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump expressed his intention to be involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader, criticizing potential successor Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy, labeling him as 'unacceptable' and advocating for a leader who promotes peace.

Reports from Tehran indicate a delay in announcing Khamenei's successor, with political signals suggesting a forthcoming decision. However, Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai denied media reports about confirmed leadership selections.

Trump's comments highlight a strategic interest in steering Iran towards a leadership change that differs from the late Khamenei's policies, advocating for an approach that fosters regional stability.

