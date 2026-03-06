Kashmir Erupts in Peaceful Protests Against Khamenei's Killing

In the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing, parts of Kashmir saw a wave of peaceful protests led by the Shia community on Friday, following the traditional prayers, according to official reports.

Demonstrators gathered in areas including Saida Kadal, Rainawari, Gounchipora, Shadipora, Inderkoot, and Nowgam Sumbal in Bandipora, as well as Kalampora in Baramulla district, to express their dissent.

Protestors passionately chanted slogans against the US and Israel, condemning the assassination of the global Shia leader. Despite the charged atmosphere, the protests were orderly, aided by increased police and paramilitary presence to ensure calm and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)