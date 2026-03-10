Tibetans-in-Exile Rally in Shimla: Remembering the Tibetan National Uprising

Hundreds of Tibetans-in-exile convened in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, marking the 67th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day with a protest march that called for international support for Tibet's freedom and the rights of Tibetans under Chinese governance.

The event, hosted by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC), featured diverse participation, including Tibetan youth, monks, elders, women, and children. Demonstrators paraded through Shimla's streets, brandishing Tibetan flags, banners, and placards, while vocally demanding Tibet's liberation.

This rally honored the 1959 Tibetan National Uprising when Lhasa's Tibetans protested against the People's Republic of China's control. Activists recall the subsequent Chinese crackdown leading to numerous deaths and the 14th Dalai Lama's escape, alongside over 80,000 Tibetans, to India.

Tibetan freedom activist Dawa Choedon spoke on the global observance of March 10 as a day of remembrance and resistance, underscoring the symbolic and continuous fight for Tibetan independence.

Choedon articulated how Tibetans unite worldwide to honor the fallen and sustain the pursuit of their homeland's independence. She emphasized that Tibetans do not merely contest territorial rights, but assert their identity and independence desires, highlighting ongoing Chinese oppression.

Despite many Tibetans being raised in India, Choedon reiterated their ultimate goal of returning to an independent Tibet. Participants expressed grievances about persistent human rights abuses in Tibet, cultural suppression, and environmental exploitation by Chinese authorities.

The rally ended with a plea to international leaders for backing Tibet's self-determination, reaffirming the ongoing commitment to the Tibetan cause.