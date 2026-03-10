Left Menu

Tibetans-in-Exile Rally in Shimla: Remembering the Tibetan National Uprising

Tibetans in exile gathered in Shimla to commemorate the Tibetan National Uprising's 67th anniversary, demanding global support for Tibet's freedom. Organized by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, the protest highlighted grievances against China's rule and emphasized Tibetan identity, cultural preservation, and the aspiration for eventual return to an independent Tibet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:02 IST
Tibetans-in-Exile Rally in Shimla: Remembering the Tibetan National Uprising
Shimla: Tibetans-in-exile mark 67th National Uprising Day, call for global support for Tibet's freedom (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Tibetans-in-exile convened in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, marking the 67th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day with a protest march that called for international support for Tibet's freedom and the rights of Tibetans under Chinese governance.

The event, hosted by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC), featured diverse participation, including Tibetan youth, monks, elders, women, and children. Demonstrators paraded through Shimla's streets, brandishing Tibetan flags, banners, and placards, while vocally demanding Tibet's liberation.

This rally honored the 1959 Tibetan National Uprising when Lhasa's Tibetans protested against the People's Republic of China's control. Activists recall the subsequent Chinese crackdown leading to numerous deaths and the 14th Dalai Lama's escape, alongside over 80,000 Tibetans, to India.

Tibetan freedom activist Dawa Choedon spoke on the global observance of March 10 as a day of remembrance and resistance, underscoring the symbolic and continuous fight for Tibetan independence.

Choedon articulated how Tibetans unite worldwide to honor the fallen and sustain the pursuit of their homeland's independence. She emphasized that Tibetans do not merely contest territorial rights, but assert their identity and independence desires, highlighting ongoing Chinese oppression.

Despite many Tibetans being raised in India, Choedon reiterated their ultimate goal of returning to an independent Tibet. Participants expressed grievances about persistent human rights abuses in Tibet, cultural suppression, and environmental exploitation by Chinese authorities.

The rally ended with a plea to international leaders for backing Tibet's self-determination, reaffirming the ongoing commitment to the Tibetan cause.

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global
2
US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

US Navy's Missing Escort in Strait of Hormuz

 United States
3
Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

Pentagon Reports 140 US Service Members Wounded Amid Iran Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

U.S. Tech Stocks Surge Amid Hopes for Crisis Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026