On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei launched a scathing critique against European leaders, accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia. His comments targeted statements from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

Baghaei, in a post on X, labeled Von der Leyen as being consistent in siding with the "wrong side of history." He accused her of facilitating occupation and war crimes while supporting U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iranians. He also questioned the EU's silence over attacks within Iran, highlighting the deaths of children in Minab due to alleged US strikes.

The critique intensified after von der Leyen commented on Iran's need for freedom and warned of potential regional instability. Similarly, Kallas's remarks on Israel's self-defense rights in the Lebanon conflict were termed biased by Baghaei, who accused the EU of ignoring Israeli aggression while criticizing other regional actors.