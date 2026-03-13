Dhaka Demonstration Sparks Demand for Stray Dog Protection

In a spirited protest outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, animal rights activists demanded immediate government intervention to protect the city's stray dogs. Organized by the Dhaka University Animal Welfare Club and fellow activists, the demonstration highlighted dissatisfaction with the current administration's perceived inaction toward animal welfare.

Rights activist Rubaiya Ahmed, leading the charge as head of Avayaranny, accused government authorities of illegally culling dogs by removing and killing them from neighborhoods and university campuses. Ahmed expressed disillusionment with the new, supposedly animal-friendly government, emphasizing that the actions of the Dhaka South City Corporation violated laws meant to safeguard animals.

Protesters, upset by the alleged killing of senior dogs instead of their relocation, underscored their efforts to protect campus dogs through vaccination and sterilization campaigns. Ahmed stated the protest was a unified, non-organizational movement supporting students' long-standing care for the animals, calling for adherence to humane policies and protection of dogs across Dhaka.