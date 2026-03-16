Global Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz Amid Diplomatic Talks

In a recent discussion between Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the critical need to preserve peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz was emphasized, NHK reported. Hegseth assured Koizumi that the US military presence in Japan would remain unchanged despite ongoing conflicts with Iran.

The discussions underscore Washington's resolve to bolster the deterrence and response capabilities of the US-Japan alliance. Koizumi, in response, affirmed Japan's intention to maintain close communication with the US and other strategic partners, as President Donald Trump pushes allies to send naval forces to ensure open maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, many allies are wary, with some, including Australia, refusing to deploy military assets. While South Korea and the UK engage in further diplomatic efforts, the international community remains divided, and no definitive military commitments have been made, even as global oil prices rise amid the strategic importance of the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)