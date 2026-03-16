US Issues Travel Advisory Amid Tensions in West Asia

The United States International Travel Department on Monday updated its travel advisory for citizens in West Asia, emphasizing the availability of commercial travel options while warning of potential sudden cancellations. The advisory detailed that flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai remain operational but could face abrupt disruptions.

The advisory stated that UAE's land borders with Saudi Arabia and Oman are currently open and commercial flights from these regions to the United States and Europe are available. Travellers are urged to stay prepared for changes in schedules, as the department monitors the Middle East situation closely to ensure citizens' safety.

The statement highlighted that Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the Department of State prioritize American citizens' security. The US Embassy in Riyadh has updated its departure options for Americans in Saudi Arabia and instructed government employees to stay sheltered amid escalating missile threats. A recent incident in Dubai also led to brief airport closures due to drone activities, demonstrating regional unrest (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)