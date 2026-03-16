Uncertain Horizons: Israel-Iran Conflict Duration Hinges on Tehran's Next Moves

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has stated that the length of the current tension with Iran is uncertain and largely depends on Tehran's actions and policy shifts. Initial expectations by both Israel and the United States placed the conflict at a few weeks, but evolving circumstances could extend this timeline.

Azar emphasized that a conclusive timeline is not being set, as numerous factors are at play. "We are not specifying exactly how long it will take because it depends on many factors," he stated. He noted that while Iran has shown no immediate signs of altering its trajectory, internal disagreements could influence the course of events.

"Right now, it doesn't seem that they are changing course. On the contrary, they are doubling down," Azar reported. He mentioned reports of possible internal conflicts within Iran's leadership, which could shape the ongoing situation. Nonetheless, Azar reaffirmed diplomacy as a viable route, conditional on Iran's cooperation with the global community.

The ambassador reiterated Israel's stance that open diplomatic channels could lead to a peaceful resolution, should Iran choose to engage. Amid mounting geopolitical tensions in West Asia, global stakeholders remain vigilant, with the outcome potentially affecting international diplomatic strategies and the region's stability.