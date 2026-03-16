China Stresses Stability in Strait of Hormuz Amid Global Tensions

On Monday, China reiterated the strategic importance of maintaining stability and security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global trade and energy supplies, according to The Global Times. This statement comes in light of the Trump administration's reported plan to form a multinational coalition to escort commercial vessels through this crucial passage.

During a routine press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian underscored the waterway's significance for international commerce and energy transport, stressing that the global community shares a vested interest in its security. "The Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are vital international cargo and energy trade routes," Lin stated, as cited by Global Times.

Lin's comments followed reports suggesting that the U.S. could soon announce several countries' participation in a coalition to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating regional tensions and shipping route safety concerns. President Trump has urged nations, including China, to support this initiative by contributing naval assets.

Located between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. As one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, it sees a vast quantity of the global oil supply transported daily. Disruptions in this region could have significant ramifications for global energy markets and trade.

China has called for restraint and avoidance of actions that could further destabilize the region. Lin emphasized, "The immediate priority is to halt military actions, reduce tension escalation, and prevent regional upheaval from impacting global economic development." Beijing advocates for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to ease West Asian tensions, highlighting the importance of safeguarding navigation freedom and stable energy supplies.