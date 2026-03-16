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India-EU Ties Strengthen: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogue with EU Leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Middle East, and Ukraine developments. Both stress on implementation of agreements for mutual benefit, with Jaishankar addressing intensifying trade with Belgium during his Brussels visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST
India-EU Ties Strengthen: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogue with EU Leadership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-level discussions with the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday, focusing on the progression of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, and current affairs in the Middle East and Ukraine. Von der Leyen's earlier visit to India was heralded as pivotal, marking a new phase in bilateral relations.

Jaishankar reiterated the importance of von der Leyen's insights into global stability and energy security, pushing forward the execution of the recently concluded agreements. At the EU-India Summit in January, they solidified a Free Trade Agreement and a Security and Defence Partnership, touted as key milestones for both regions.

In addition to his meeting with von der Leyen, Jaishankar commenced his diplomatic tour in Belgium by talking with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. Conversations focused on expanding trade and investment synergies, particularly around semiconductors and technology, and establishing a Strategic Dialogue to cement ongoing collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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