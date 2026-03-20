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Ex-National Counterterrorism Director Resigns Over Iran Conflict Policy

Former National Counterterrorism Centre Director Joe Kent resigns, citing opposition to deploying US troops in prolonged foreign conflicts. His decision, shaped by military experience and conscience, was announced at the 'Catholic Prayer for America' Gala. Kent emphasizes the need for public pressure against unnecessary wars without clear national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:26 IST
Ex-National Counterterrorism Director Resigns Over Iran Conflict Policy
Former US National Counterterrorism Centre Director Joe Kent, addressing at the third annual "Catholic Prayer for America" Gala in Washington DC (Photo/X/@CforCatholics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Joe Kent, the former director of the US National Counterterrorism Centre, announced his resignation on Friday, citing his opposition to sending American troops into another protracted conflict involving Iran. Speaking at the 'Catholic Prayer for America' Gala in Washington DC, Kent revealed that his conscience and extensive military experience informed his decision.

Kent stated, 'I will not in good conscience send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields.' He emphasized the importance of citizens voicing their disapproval, urging that the current Iranian conflict lacks a vital US national security interest. Kent's two decades of military service in the Middle East heavily influenced his stance.

Reflecting on his career, Kent recalled a personal vow made during his deployments in Iraq: not to engage American forces in conflicts without clear national interests. His faith played a crucial role in making this choice, offering clarity and a sense of liberation. Kent remains hopeful about America's future, highlighting the power of technology and public engagement in shaping government policy. He urged Americans to pressure leaders to avoid ensnaring the country in prolonged overseas wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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