Airports in Turmoil: Staffing Crisis Fuels Lengthy Delays Across the U.S.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport saw marginal improvements in security wait times Friday after morning congestion caused delays exceeding 70 minutes, CNN reported. By midday, wait times decreased to under an hour. TSA PreCheck lines, which extended into ticketing and baggage claim areas, began normalizing.

The domestic disruption in Atlanta sharply contrasted with other major hubs. Passengers at airports in San Diego, Honolulu, and Austin faced shorter delays, with some clearing security in minutes, despite the national staffing crisis. At New York's LaGuardia Airport, Terminal A was calm, while Terminal B saw a 30-minute wait.

In Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, waiting times reached critical levels, with travelers facing up to 200-minute waits as lines wound through the terminal's two stories to reach screening. The travel chaos stems from a partial government shutdown that began in mid-February, as the TSA grapples with severe staffing shortages due to DHS funding lapses.

The American Federation of Government Employees called for urgent legislative action, deeming the situation a "national disgrace" as federal families turn to food banks. The union acknowledged the funding lapse caused "havoc" across U.S. aviation. The DHS reported 366 TSA resignations, warning of "critical staffing gaps" as each recruit requires months of training.

Meanwhile, special assistance services in Atlanta have been affected. Even priority queues for passengers with wheelchairs and strollers backed into the atrium, leaving those with medical conditions facing lengthy delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)