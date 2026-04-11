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High-Stakes Talks in Islamabad: Iran, US, and Pakistan Seek Ceasefire Stability

Iran is actively engaging with Lebanon and participating in critical negotiations in Islamabad to ensure ceasefire agreements in Lebanon are maintained. High-level discussions involve the US, Iran, and Pakistan, underscoring a significant diplomatic effort since the 1979 Islamic revolution, amid fragile regional security conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:22 IST
High-Stakes Talks in Islamabad: Iran, US, and Pakistan Seek Ceasefire Stability
Iran's Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei (Image: X@IRIMFA_EN). Image Credit: ANI
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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that Tehran is maintaining active dialogue with Beirut to enforce Lebanon's ceasefire commitments, as reported by Fars news agency. Speaking from Islamabad, where pivotal US-Iran discussions aim to resolve ongoing West Asia conflicts, Baghaei confirmed diplomatic engagement with Pakistani authorities, laying out Iran's positions and expectations.

Reports of ceasefire breaches on Saturday highlight the delicate situation, as trilateral talks with the United States, Iran, and Pakistan kick off in Islamabad, marking the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic revolution, according to Al Jazeera.

Prior to the US engagement, Iran's negotiating team conducted a strategic meeting in Islamabad, refining their agenda for the high-stakes 'peace talks'. US Vice President JD Vance, alongside key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, attended talks with Pakistani leaders, depicting the diplomatic intensity around the negotiations.

Tight security envelops Islamabad's Serena Hotel, the epicenter of these significant discussions, as Iranian and American delegations converge. This diplomatic initiative, termed 'make or break' by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeks to consolidate the fragile ceasefire and shape future regional security, following the April 8 ceasefire announcement.

Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref expressed that the talks depend largely on the US representatives' stance. He suggested that a balanced agreement is attainable if the approach focuses on mutual benefits over unilateral interests, warning of increased defense efforts and global consequences otherwise.

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