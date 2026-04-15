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Kyowa Leather Cloth Eyes Thriving Indian Market with Luxury Artificial Leather Innovations

Kyowa Leather Cloth, a leading Japanese artificial leather manufacturer, focuses on expanding into the Indian automotive market. With plans for local production, the company aims for sustainable growth through eco-friendly practices. Anticipating luxury car demand, Kyowa plans to open an Indian factory by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:40 IST
Kyowa Leather Cloth Eyes Thriving Indian Market with Luxury Artificial Leather Innovations
Ryuta Kawashima, Representative of Kyowa Leather Cloth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kyowa Leather Cloth, a premier Japanese maker of artificial leather, is setting its sights on the Indian market, a move anticipated to complement the increasing luxury car demand. Known for its products featured in Toyota vehicles, Kyowa ranks among the top five global players in the industry.

Under the leadership of Ryuta Kawashima, Kyowa Leather Cloth is pushing forward with strategic plans to address environmental challenges associated with its products, which primarily derive from oil. The company's focus on a circular economy involves product reuse, recycling, and the incorporation of natural materials.

With projections indicating that India will produce seven million cars annually by 2030, Kyowa has plans to grow its presence through the establishment of a cooperation in 2024 and a new factory by 2029. This expansion is set to facilitate the supply of Kyowa's luxury products to major automakers like Maruti Suzuki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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