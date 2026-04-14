Amazon’s Bioeconomy Shift: Can Brazil Turn Nature into Sustainable Growth?

The world is searching for a way to grow economies without worsening climate change or destroying nature. In Brazil’s Amazon region, that search is becoming urgent. A major OECD review, developed with institutions like EMBRAPA, BNDES, FAO and ECLAC, suggests that the answer could lie in the “bioeconomy” – an approach that turns natural resources into sustainable economic value.

In simple terms, the bioeconomy means using plants, animals and ecosystems to produce food, energy and materials in ways that protect nature. In the Amazon, this is not just a technical concept. It is about changing how the entire economy works, while ensuring local communities benefit.

Brazil Pushes Bioeconomy to the Global Stage

Brazil has taken a leading role in promoting this idea. In 2024, it launched a National Bioeconomy Strategy and brought the issue to the G20 agenda. The plan connects environmental protection with industrial growth, aiming to create jobs, reduce inequality and preserve forests at the same time.

What makes Brazil’s approach stand out is its scale. Multiple ministries, financial institutions and regional programmes are working together. The strategy focuses especially on the Amazon, recognising that solutions must be tailored to local realities rather than imposed from outside.

A Region Rich in Nature but Poor in Development

The Amazon is one of the most important ecosystems on Earth. It holds vast biodiversity and plays a key role in regulating the global climate. Yet in Brazil, the region faces serious development challenges.

Many communities lack access to basic services such as sanitation, electricity and reliable internet. Income levels are lower than the national average, and economic opportunities are limited. For decades, growth has depended mainly on mining and large-scale agriculture, especially soybeans. These sectors bring income but often damage the environment and create little local value.

From Extraction to Sustainable Opportunity

The OECD report argues that the Amazon needs a new economic model. This is where the bioeconomy comes in. Instead of cutting down forests, it promotes using them sustainably.

Products like açaí, cocoa and cassava are already showing what is possible. These forest-based goods are in high demand globally, especially in markets for organic food and natural products. They allow communities to earn income while keeping forests intact.

But there are risks. If not managed carefully, even these products can turn into large-scale monocultures, repeating past mistakes. The goal is to build diverse and sustainable value chains that protect biodiversity while creating economic value.

Big Gaps: Infrastructure and Finance

One of the biggest barriers to change is infrastructure. The Amazon is vast and difficult to navigate. Many areas are accessible only by river, and transport costs are high. Poor connectivity also limits access to markets and services.

The report calls for smarter investment in transport, energy and digital networks. Better roads, river systems and internet access could help local producers reach buyers and improve productivity.

Financing is another challenge. Small farmers and local businesses often struggle to get loans or investment. While Brazil has created funds to support conservation and sustainable development, more money is needed. The report suggests combining public funding, private investment and innovative financial tools to support the bioeconomy.

Local People at the Heart of the Transition

A key message of the report is that the bioeconomy must include local communities. Indigenous groups and small farmers already have deep knowledge of the forest and how to use it sustainably. Their role is essential.

Small and medium-sized businesses dominate the Amazon’s bioeconomy sectors, creating most of the jobs. But they need support, including training, technical assistance and better access to markets. Certification systems and branding, such as an “Amazon seal” for sustainable products, could help them compete globally.

The report also stresses the importance of fair benefit sharing, ensuring that profits from natural resources are shared with the people who protect and manage them.

A Global Experiment with Local Impact

The Amazon’s future is not just a regional issue. It matters for the entire planet. That is why international co-operation is growing, with countries, development banks and organisations working together to support sustainable development in the region.

The OECD’s conclusion is clear: the bioeconomy is not a quick fix, but it offers a realistic path forward. By combining economic growth with environmental protection and social inclusion, it could redefine how development works in the 21st century.

In the Amazon, this shift is already beginning. Whether it succeeds may determine not only the future of the region but also how the world balances prosperity with the limits of nature.