US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed, confirms Swiss Foreign Ministry

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the planned talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed. Responding to an email from ANI, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.

"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said. Meanwhile, i24 News reported that the Israel Defence Forces struck Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Lebanon after rockets and explosive drones were launched at IDF forces.

Earlier, a White House spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said that US Vice President JD Vance will not depart for Switzerland for further talks as the plans for the talks have not been finalised. The spokesperson said that a delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.

"As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the spokesperson said. "As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible," they added.

While speaking at a press briefing earlier in the day, Vance said that 12.5 million barrels of oil went through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iranian presidents signed a peace plan aiming to end the war. "The president's peace plan in Iran is already bearing real fruits for the American people. Last night, 12.5 million barrels of oil went through the Strait of Hormuz. That is a high since the beginning of the conflict. Oil prices are down nearly at their level from the pre-war conflict. Gas prices dropped below $4 a gallon today for the first time since the conflict. And importantly, they're going to keep falling further given how low oil prices are." (ANI)