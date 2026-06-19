US-Iran peace accord sparks hope; Palestine urges PM Modi to act as mediator

Speaking on this major geopolitical breakthrough in an exclusive interview to ANI, the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, strongly defended the agreement, dismissing claims that the deal signifies a strategic loss for any player.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 14:50 IST
US-Iran peace accord sparks hope; Palestine urges PM Modi to act as mediator
Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sandip Kumar Singh Following the landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and Iran, regional diplomatic channels seem to be shifting focus toward stabilization.

Speaking on this major geopolitical breakthrough in an exclusive interview to ANI, the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, strongly defended the agreement, dismissing claims that the deal signifies a strategic loss for any player. "When there is a peace, no one will be defeated. Everyone will win," Ambassador Abu Shawesh asserted, challenging the narrative of zero-sum political outcomes. The envoy added that "peace means win for everyone, except the fanatic people, the Israeli current government," noting that these extremist factions believe war is their only gain.

Shawesh specifically criticized the "Israeli opposition political politicians also, whom is not believing of the peace and whom believe that the MoU... is such or something to defeat them." Despite these deep regional divisions, the envoy maintained that "peace is very important for everyone." "If it is not India that can play this very sophisticated, very important role, who can play it?" the Ambassador asked, emphasizing India's massive population of 1.4 billion human beings, its status as one of the largest global economies, and its vibrant democracy. The envoy concluded with high expectations for Modi's leadership, stating, "India can do a lot and India can, and I trust that India will be... I'm pretty sure India will be doing it." The Ambassador expressed absolute diplomatic confidence that a firm decision from New Delhi could successfully reshape the region's future.

Meanwhile, at least one person was injured in an overnight Israeli air attack near a tent west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Moreover, Israeli gunfire targeted the east of Khan Younis, and gunboats shelled the sea, but no injuries were reported, as per Al Jazeera. Gunfire also targeted the north of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, and gunfire also targeted the east of Deir el-Balah, with no injuries reported in either attack, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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