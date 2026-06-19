We'll play out 60 days and Iran will get no money, not ten cents: Trump

Following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran, US President Donald Trump reiterated the terms for a 60-day negotiation period, vowing that Tehran will receive "not ten cents" in financial relief. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump contended that the peace deal did not stem from US vulnerability, but rather from Iranian necessity as he maintained a hardline stance on financial relief.

"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!," he wrote. In another post, the President claimed that the conflict has "diminished" Iran to the point where it no longer possesses a functional Air Force, Navy, radar systems, or anti-aircraft equipment.

Trump's comments served as a direct rebuttal to criticism from the Democratic Party, whose members the President claimed argued that Iran is in a stronger position today than it was four months ago. Dismissing these claims, Trump characterised the opposition's perspective as uninformed. "The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be??? President DJT," he wrote.

His remarks come after the Swiss Foreign Ministry on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the planned talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed. Responding to an email from ANI, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks."The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.

Earlier, a White House spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said that US Vice President JD Vance will not depart for Switzerland for further talks as the plans for the talks have not been finalised. The spokesperson said that a delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity."As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the spokesperson said.

"As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible," they added. The 14-point MoU includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Under the memorandum, the United States will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period. The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion. (ANI)