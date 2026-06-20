Ukrainian foreign minister says Poland committed 'strategic error' in stripping Zelenskiy of award
Poland's decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a state award has been deemed a "strategic error" by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
- Country:
- Poland
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that Poland committed a "strategic error" with the decision by its president to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a state award.
"The decision to strip the president of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle is a strategic error by the President of Poland that only benefits Moscow," Sybiha wrote on Facebook.
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