Ukrainian foreign minister says Poland committed 'strategic error' in stripping Zelenskiy of award

Poland's decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a state award has been deemed a "strategic error" by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Reuters | Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha Said On Friday That Poland Committed A Strategic Error With The Decision By Its President To Strip Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy Of A State Award The Decision To Strip The President Of Ukraine Of The Order Of The White Eagle Is A Strategic Error By The President Of Poland That Only Benefits Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 00:16 IST
Ukrainian foreign minister says Poland committed 'strategic error' in stripping Zelenskiy of award
Andrii Sybiha
  • Country:
  • Poland

​Ukrainian ​Foreign ‌Minister Andrii Sybiha said ​on Friday ‌that Poland committed a "strategic error" with the decision ‌by its president ‌to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy of ⁠a ​state ⁠award.

"The decision to strip ⁠the president of ​Ukraine of the Order of ⁠the White Eagle ⁠is ​a strategic error by ⁠the President of Poland that ⁠only ⁠benefits Moscow," Sybiha wrote on ‌Facebook.

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