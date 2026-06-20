Ukrainian foreign minister says Poland committed 'strategic error' in stripping Zelenskiy of award

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha Said On Friday That Poland Committed A Strategic Error With The Decision By Its President To Strip Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy Of A State Award The Decision To Strip The President Of Ukraine Of The Order Of The White Eagle Is A Strategic Error By The President Of Poland That Only Benefits Moscow

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Updated: 20-06-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 00:16 IST