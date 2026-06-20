FACTBOX-Rugby-List of Super Rugby champions

The WELLINGTON HURRICANES have won the 2026 Super Rugby title, defeating the Waikato Chiefs 60-5 in the championship final.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 14:41 IST
FACTBOX-Rugby-List of Super Rugby champions

Super Rugby ​champions since the competition ​began in 1996 (home ‌team in ​CAPS): Year Champions Runners-up Score 2026 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Waikato Chiefs 60-5 ‌2025 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Chiefs 16-12

2024 AUCKLAND BLUES Chiefs 41-10 2023 Crusaders CHIEFS 25-20

2022 Crusaders BLUES 21-7 2021 Local competitions ‌due to COVID pandemic

2020 Local competitions due to ‌COVID pandemic 2019 CRUSADERS Jaguares 19-3

2018 CRUSADERS Lions 37-18 2017 Crusaders LIONS 25-17

2016 HURRICANES Lions 20-3 2015 Otago Highlanders HURRICANES 21-14

2014 NSW ⁠WARATAHS ​Crusaders 33-32 2013 ⁠CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22

2012 CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Crusaders ⁠18-13

2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Chiefs 61-17

2008 CRUSADERS Waratahs ​20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19

2006 CRUSADERS Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CRUSADERS ⁠Waratahs 35-25

2004 BRUMBIES Crusaders 47-38 2003 BLUES Crusaders 21-17

2002 CRUSADERS Brumbies ⁠31-13 2001 ​BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6

2000 Crusaders BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Crusaders HIGHLANDERS 24-19

1998 Crusaders BLUES 20-13 1997 BLUES Brumbies ⁠23-7

1996 BLUES Sharks 45-21 Super 12 from 1996

Super 14 from 2006 Super ⁠Rugby (15 ⁠teams) from 2011

Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016 Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2018

Super Rugby Pacific (12/11 ‌teams) ‌from 2022 (Compiled by Aadi Nair ​in Bengaluru)

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