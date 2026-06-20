FACTBOX-Rugby-List of Super Rugby champions
The WELLINGTON HURRICANES have won the 2026 Super Rugby title, defeating the Waikato Chiefs 60-5 in the championship final.
Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS): Year Champions Runners-up Score 2026 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Waikato Chiefs 60-5 2025 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Chiefs 16-12
2024 AUCKLAND BLUES Chiefs 41-10 2023 Crusaders CHIEFS 25-20
2022 Crusaders BLUES 21-7 2021 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic
2020 Local competitions due to COVID pandemic 2019 CRUSADERS Jaguares 19-3
2018 CRUSADERS Lions 37-18 2017 Crusaders LIONS 25-17
2016 HURRICANES Lions 20-3 2015 Otago Highlanders HURRICANES 21-14
2014 NSW WARATAHS Crusaders 33-32 2013 CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22
2012 CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Crusaders 18-13
2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Chiefs 61-17
2008 CRUSADERS Waratahs 20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19
2006 CRUSADERS Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CRUSADERS Waratahs 35-25
2004 BRUMBIES Crusaders 47-38 2003 BLUES Crusaders 21-17
2002 CRUSADERS Brumbies 31-13 2001 BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6
2000 Crusaders BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Crusaders HIGHLANDERS 24-19
1998 Crusaders BLUES 20-13 1997 BLUES Brumbies 23-7
1996 BLUES Sharks 45-21 Super 12 from 1996
Super 14 from 2006 Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011
Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016 Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2018
Super Rugby Pacific (12/11 teams) from 2022 (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)