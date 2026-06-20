Fragile peace in Lebanon shattered as fresh IDF strikes kills five: Lebanese media

Fresh Israeli strikes in South Lebanon have resulted in the death of five people, including a Lebanese Army soldier and two minors-- the country's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday. According to the NNA, a Lebanese Army soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Kfarremane roundabout.

As per the NNA, strikes also took place at the centre of Sohmur, resulting in injuries, while another airstrike targeted Shibl in Qatrani, in the Jezzine area. In the strikes on the town of Barish, four family members were killed-- including a father, mother and two children. It also reported of a drone flying at low altitude over Beirut's suburbs and further noted that the Hima Labaya area was hit by three airstrikes.

According to the NNA, the recent strikes come after Israeli aggression was reported on the towns of Kfarreman, Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Choukine, Zebdine, and Kfarjouz, while the city of Nabatieh was also subjected to a series of intense raids. As per the NNA, Civil Defence teams and paramedics from the Islamic Risala Scout Association and the Islamic Health Society continue search and rescue operations as several people remain trapped beneath the debris.

As per the Israeli news outlet, Jerusalem Post, there was no comment from the Israeli Defence Forces on the latest round of strikes in Lebanon. As peace hangs by a precipice amid the recently inked MoU between Iran and the US, strikes on Lebanon may further complicate the process.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Meanwhile, on Friday, in a highly inflammatory post on X, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel, called for the intensification of military actions in Lebanon--remarks which have drawn widespread condemnation.

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!" he wrote on X. The National Security Minister further said, "With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn.

"He said that Israel's supreme duty is to protect its citizens and the soldiers of the IDF, "and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration." He further said, "Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint--you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror." (ANI)