Himachal Pradesh: North Zone Council reviews long-pending inter-state issues; CM Sukhu says PWS's role will expand beyond roads

Long-pending inter-state issues, including water sharing, infrastructure development, energy projects, border administration and law and order, came up for detailed deliberations on the second day of the 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the North Zone Council held in Shimla on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and attended by Chief Secretaries and senior secretaries from eight northern states and Union Territories.

Officials discussed a range of issues concerning river water sharing and water resource management, road transport and infrastructure development, as well as matters related to energy and power projects. Discussions also focused on border-related administrative concerns, drug trafficking, law and order challenges, and strengthening coordination between the Centre and the states. The participating officials deliberated on strategies to resolve these long-pending issues and enhance inter-state cooperation for effective governance and development.

Answering the reporters, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu said that interactive sessions organised by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) are focusing on future challenges and their solutions in the infrastructure sector. "The challenges of the future and their solutions are being discussed through interactive sessions organised by the Public Works Department," Sukhu said.

Highlighting the changing requirements of infrastructure development, the Chief Minister stressed the need for constructing sustainable roads, buildings and tunnels. "In changing times, the construction of sustainable roads, buildings and tunnels has become a major necessity," he said.

Sukhu noted that the PWD has traditionally focused most of its resources and expertise on the construction and maintenance of roads, but its role will be expanded significantly in the coming years. "Until now, the department's primary focus has been on road construction and maintenance. In the future, its role will be broadened considerably," he said.

The Chief Minister said the department would have to develop expertise in tunnel construction, modern infrastructure development and execution of large-scale construction projects. He added that while the department is already proficient in building roads and bridges, the state government is also exploring ways to increase its involvement in major projects such as dam construction.

"The department is already efficient in the construction of roads and bridges. In the coming years, steps will also be taken to enhance its participation in projects such as dam construction," Sukhu said. He said the government would take concrete decisions on the matter after consultations with the Public Works Minister, with the objective of making the department more capable, versatile and equipped to handle a wider range of infrastructure projects.

"After discussions with the Public Works Minister, the government will take appropriate decisions to make the department more competent and multidimensional," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)