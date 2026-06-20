Kailash Mansarovar Yatra commences as first batch of pilgrims cross into China via Nathu La Pass

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass on Saturday, marking the commencement of their onward journey to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 15:25 IST
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra commences as first batch of pilgrims cross into China via Nathu La Pass
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flags off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass on Saturday, marking the commencement of their onward journey to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar. The batch was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

The first batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and a Medical Officer. Of them, 32 are men and 12 are women representing various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Earlier ahead of the Yatra, Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang reviewed the logistical arrangements in place, including hospitality, medical facilities, power and water supply, road conditions, traffic management, network connectivity, customs clearance, and media coverage. The review was conducted in coordination with senior officers of line departments to ensure the smooth execution of the pilgrimage.

He informed that all the pilgrims cleared the final medical examination ahead of the Yatra. "Our responsibilities include providing security cover, medical facilities and crossing of the border," he told ANI.

He said that the group of pilgrims is from across the country with their age group ranging between 30-70 years. The Governor, while speaking to the media, wished the pilgrims a happy and safe journey and expressed optimism that the pilgrims, after returning home would share the hospitality they received in Sikkim.

The pilgrims praised the facilities provided to them by various government agencies and authorities. "It has been a wonderful journey. They (authorities) have made it very smooth for all of us. I am looking forward to the darshan of Lord Shiva."

Sikkim's Tourism Minister told the media that people were full of energy and vigour as they left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Ministry of External Affairs organizes Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance.

It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists. The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes. (ANI)

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