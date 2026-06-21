Midar and Majid Al Futtaim plan $3.1 billion urban development in Cairo

Egypt's Midar and UAE's Majid Al Futtaim have partnered on a $3.1 billion Cairo development project, expected to generate $4-5 billion in revenue over 15-20 years.

Reuters | Egypts Midar And Uaes Majid Al Futtaim Signed A Partnership On Sunday For A Billion Urban Development Comprising Residential | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:09 IST
Midar and Majid Al Futtaim plan $3.1 billion urban development in Cairo
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's ‌Midar and ​UAE's Majid Al ‌Futtaim signed a partnership on Sunday for a $3.1 billion urban development ‌comprising residential, commercial and ‌tourist projects in Cairo, spanning 553 feddans (574 acres).

The development ⁠is ​expected ⁠to generate 200 billion Egyptian pounds ⁠to 250 billion Egyptian ​pounds ($4 billion to $5 billion) in ⁠revenue over 15-20 years, ⁠Midar ​CEO Ayman El-Kousy told reporters on the sidelines ⁠of the signing ceremony. ($1 = ⁠49.8700 ⁠Egyptian pounds)

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