Midar and Majid Al Futtaim plan $3.1 billion urban development in Cairo

Egypts Midar And Uaes Majid Al Futtaim Signed A Partnership On Sunday For A Billion Urban Development Comprising Residential

Egypt's ‌Midar and ​UAE's Majid Al ‌Futtaim signed a partnership on Sunday for a $3.1 billion urban development ‌comprising residential, commercial and ‌tourist projects in Cairo, spanning 553 feddans (574 acres).

The development ⁠is ​expected ⁠to generate 200 billion Egyptian pounds ⁠to 250 billion Egyptian ​pounds ($4 billion to $5 billion) in ⁠revenue over 15-20 years, ⁠Midar ​CEO Ayman El-Kousy told reporters on the sidelines ⁠of the signing ceremony. ($1 = ⁠49.8700 ⁠Egyptian pounds)