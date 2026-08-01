Paank raises concern over alleged disappearance of three Baloch individuals in Pakistan

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance of three Baloch individuals and urged Pakistani authorities to disclose their whereabouts.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 10:55 IST
Paank raises concern over alleged disappearance of three Baloch individuals in Pakistan
Official logo of human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank (Photo/X/@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Enforced disappearances continue to remain a major human rights concern in Pakistan, with rights groups repeatedly raising concerns over the alleged detention of individuals without due process. Civil society organisations have called for transparency, legal access, and accountability in cases where families claim their relatives have gone missing.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance of three Baloch individuals and urged Pakistani authorities to disclose their whereabouts. In a post on social media platform X, Paank stated, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearances of Kifayatullah Baloch, Younas Baloch, and Abdul Majid, and expresses deep concern over the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances affecting Baloch civilians."

According to Paank, Kifayatullah Baloch, a 20-year-old shopkeeper from Sarawan Town in Mastung, was allegedly taken on 10 June 2026 at around 2:30 pm from Mangochar, Kalat. The organisation said his family claimed he was taken by personnel of the Frontier Corps. Paank further stated that Younas Baloch, a 24-year-old farmer from Haji Shah Ali Village, Sharafi Malir, Karachi, was allegedly disappeared on 29 July 2026 at around 10 pm from Umar Saand Ibrahim Shah in Tando Allah Yar, Sindh. According to the group, his family alleged that he was taken by personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department.

The rights organisation also highlighted the case of Abdul Majid, a 35-year-old plumber from Haji Washdil Goth, Damloti No. 8, Malir, Karachi. Paank said he was allegedly taken on 29 July 2026 at around 10:30 pm from Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Karachi, while returning home from work. His family, according to Paank, alleged that he was taken by Pakistan Rangers personnel. Calling for immediate action, Paank urged authorities to reveal the fate and whereabouts of all three individuals, ensure their safety, provide access to legal counsel, and allow communication with their families.

The organisation also demanded prompt, impartial, and transparent investigations into the cases. Paank said, "The continued practice of enforced disappearances violates Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law and perpetuates suffering for victims' families." Authorities in Pakistan have previously faced criticism from rights groups over allegations related to missing persons, while officials have maintained that security agencies operate within the framework of law. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

Paperless Prescriptions, Persistent Doubts: The Trust Gap in Digital Health

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026