Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Sri Lanka for day-long visit to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Colombo on Wednesday for a one-day visit to Sri Lanka, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with the country's top leadership and review ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. During the visit, Misri is expected to meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, among other dignitaries, as part of efforts to further advance the India-Sri Lanka partnership.

"Just Arrived: Foreign Secretary Shri. Vikram Misri arrived in Colombo for a one-day visit to Sri Lanka. During his visit, he will call on H.E. The President of Sri Lanka, Hon'ble Prime Minister, and Hon'ble Foreign Minister, among others," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X. The mission added that the visit would build on regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka and further strengthen cooperation across key areas.

"Building on regular high-level exchanges between India & Sri Lanka, this visit will reinforce close bilateral ties and strengthen momentum on key initiatives," the High Commission added. Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne also highlighted the significance of the visit, saying it reflected the importance of continued high-level engagement between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri's visit to Colombo underscores the importance of the regular high-level dialogue that continues to strengthen the India-Sri Lanka partnership. We look forward to the further advancement of bilateral cooperation," Colonne said in a post on X. The visit to Sri Lanka follows Misri's recent engagements in Bhutan and China as part of India's continued high-level diplomatic outreach in the neighbourhood and the region.

Misri visited Bhutan from July 30 to 31, where he co-chaired the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks with his Bhutanese counterpart, Pema Lektup Dorji. During the visit, the two sides reviewed the implementation of India's support of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-29), and approved 12 new Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects worth Rs 332 crore. Prior to that, Misri travelled to Beijing from July 27 to 28, where he held a series of high-level meetings with Chinese officials and discussed the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of India and China to advance bilateral relations. (ANI)