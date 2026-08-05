Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren assures action on alleged recruitment exam irregularities, says govt's doors open for protesting students

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously. Speaking to the media, Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him."

"The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he further said. Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said it stands with aspirants protesting over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

JMM General Secretary and National Spokesperson Vinod Pandey said the Jharkhand government will form a high-level committee within one or two days to address their demands. "JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. Government is will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Examplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days on the basis of evidence," Pandey said.

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. On Wednesday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said he would continue to stay away from food but consume water in solidarity with the students protest. The decision to give up a part of his hunger strike was taken after activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed to him, while giving an assurance of continued support for the students' movement. (ANI)