UK government rules out public inquiry into Epstein for now
The British government has ruled out holding a public inquiry into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's actions in the UK, despite ongoing investigations and victim support.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government is not actively considering holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.
Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S. Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones had told the BBC a day earlier that Prime Minister Andy Burnham was "looking into" holding an inquiry, but the Ministry of Justice subsequently ruled this out for the time being.
"Our thoughts are firmly with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who have survived devastating trauma," a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said in a statement. "The Prime Minister is committed to meeting with victims, but a public inquiry is not being actively considered."
British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.