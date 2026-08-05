Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11
Hungary's ruling Tisza party proposes parliament elect a new president on August 11, as part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's plan to dismantle Viktor Orban's power.
- Country:
- Hungary
The parliamentary group of Hungary's ruling Tisza party proposes that parliament should elect the country's new president on August 11, according to an official proposal published on parliament's website on Wednesday.
Electing a new president and drafting a new constitution are key elements of Prime Minister Peter Magyar's plan to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power, for which Magyar says he received a strong mandate from voters.
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