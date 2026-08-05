Hungary's ruling party proposes parliament should elect new president on August 11

​The parliamentary ‌group of Hungary's ​ruling Tisza party ‌proposes that parliament should elect the country's new president ‌on August 11, ‌according to an official proposal published on parliament's ⁠website ​on Wednesday.

Electing ⁠a new president and drafting ⁠a new constitution ​are key elements of Prime ⁠Minister Peter Magyar's plan ⁠to ​dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions ⁠of power, for which Magyar ⁠says ⁠he received a strong mandate from ‌voters.