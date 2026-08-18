Airstrikes and Diplomatic Shifts: A Tumultuous 24 Hours in Syria

Four airstrikes targeted Abu al-Zuhour military airport in Idlib, Syria, marking the first since Bashar al-Assad's regime fell in 2024. As former President Assad is sentenced to death in absentia, Colombia recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, sparking tension in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:37 IST
Airstrikes and Diplomatic Shifts: A Tumultuous 24 Hours in Syria
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a surprising development, four airstrikes struck the Abu al-Zuhour military airport in Idlib province, northern Syria. These are the first strikes on the facility since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. The strikes remain shrouded in mystery, with no official statements regarding the attackers or their motives.

Historically, other Syrian airports, such as Aleppo International and Nayrab military airport, have been targets for airstrikes. However, the latest attack on Abu al-Zuhour is notable as the facility had not been targeted since the fall of the Assad government. The airport was previously a battleground between revolutionary factions and forces loyal to Assad's regime.

This military action coincides with a Damascus court sentencing Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia for premeditated murder. The former head of political security in Deraa, Atef Najib, was also sentenced to death. Additionally, Colombia recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, further escalating regional tensions.

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