UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-rent housing plan

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:28 IST
UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-rent housing plan

Britain's government announced details on Monday of almost £10 billion ($13.63 billion) in funding for the construction of ‌lower-cost housing for renters with a focus on London, one of the areas hit hardest by the country's shortage of homes.

More than £7 billion - the first tranche of ‌a previously announced £39 billion in funding over 10 years - was earmarked for the ‌capital where local authorities were expected to deliver over half the new homes, the government said. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who moved into Downing Street in July, has promised to build ⁠more ​social rent homes, ⁠which offer tenants a discount of around 50% to market rates. He says the move will ⁠reduce the long-term welfare bill and homelessness as well as provide security to people ​on lower incomes.

"Councils built this country out of a housing crisis once before. ⁠Backed properly, and trusted to get on with it, they will do it again," Burnham ⁠said ​in a statement. Over time, more than £16 billion of the total 10-year funding plan will be allocated outside London, the government said.

It said the first ⁠wave of financing would support the construction of more than 70,000 new homes. The ⁠government said the ⁠house-building programme would advance another policy priority of Burnham - devolution - by giving mayoral authorities the power to set strategic direction in ‌their areas. ($1 = ‌0.7335 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing ​by Muvija M)

TRENDING

1
Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build an AI-Native Health Insurance Distribution Platform

Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build ...

Global
2
30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks speedy progress; HC refers call controversy for contempt consideration

30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks sp...

India
3
Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Global
4
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withholding of assent to Parks Amendment Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withhol...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026