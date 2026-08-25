Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 mln pandemic era ventilator deals

Hungary's ​Foreign ‌Ministry has filed ​a report with prosecutors ‌on suspected fraud and other crimes involving the 2020 ‌purchase of ventilators during ‌the COVID-19 pandemic under the previous government, Foreign Minister Anita ⁠Orban ​said ⁠on Tuesday.

The report on ⁠the purchase of nearly ​17,000 ventilators worth a combined ⁠300 billion forints ($963.82 million) ⁠says ​the ministry bought thousands of surplus ventilators ⁠that could not be used realistically ⁠at ⁠inflated prices, Orban told reporters. ($1 = ‌311.26 ‌forints)