Russia to extend diesel export ban through September, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 17:43 IST
Russia to extend diesel export ban through September, sources say

Russia is set to ​extend its diesel export ban ​through September as fuel ‌shortages persist ​in the domestic market, with a number of refineries still idle following repeated Ukrainian drone attacks, ‌three industry sources told Reuters. One of the sources said extending the ban until the end of the year is also under discussion. Russia's Energy ‌Ministry did not respond to a Reuters request to comment. Russia introduced the ‌ban from July 8 to July 31 as part of a broader package of measures to support the domestic fuel market, and later extended it for fuel ⁠producers ​until August 31. Russia ⁠has also banned exports of diesel for non-producers and motor gasoline until January 31 ⁠next year and jet fuel until the end of November 2026. However, fuel shortages ​re-emerged in some regions in August after a brief improvement in ⁠late July, when local authorities gradually lifted or eased restrictions. The diesel export ban could ⁠be ​adjusted depending on output growth as Russian refineries complete unscheduled maintenance after attacks, one market source said.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said ⁠last week that the government had yet to decide whether to lift ⁠the ban, ⁠adding that there was no diesel shortage on the domestic market. Several refineries have completed maintenance and resumed supplying additional ‌fuel ‌volumes, Novak said.

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