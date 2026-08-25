Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current ​science news ‌briefs.

New NASA ​telescope to probe dark energy, dark ‌matter and exoplanets

NASA is preparing to launch its next flagship space observatory, one that ‌scientists plan to use to ‌investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries including dark energy and dark matter, while ⁠also ​testing ⁠gravity at vast scales and hunting for planets ⁠beyond our solar system. The launch of the ​Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a ⁠roughly $4 billion project, is planned for Sunday ⁠at ​NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the observatory to ⁠be lofted into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon ⁠Heavy ⁠rocket. The launch comes nine months ahead of schedule, ‌according ‌to U.S. space ​agency officials.

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